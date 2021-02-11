Forecast: Mostly dry conditions with moderate trade winds

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dry northeasterly trade winds will prevail over the state for the next couple of days, with showers limited to windward slopes. The winds will slowly shift out of the east to southeast Friday and Saturday with shower activity returning to more normal levels.
By Saturday, an upper level disturbance will brush by the Big Island and could draw deeper moisture over the islands from the southeast by Sunday, with most of the increased shower activity for east and southeast slopes.
We could be in for another round of unsettled weather on Tuesday as another upper level trough could destabilize the atmosphere and trigger increased showers from the moisture that could be around the islands. It’s still too soon to say exactly what will happen, but we’ll keep you posted.
Surf will be quiet Thursday, but a large northwest swell arriving Friday into Saturday could push waves along the smaller islands to high surf warning levels for north and west shores. Somewhat smaller northwest swells are expected Sunday that could keep waves in the high surf advisory or lower-end warning levels. No other significant swells are expected through next Wednesday.
