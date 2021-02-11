Forecast: Best weather on the planet holds into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rather dry and stable trade wind weather will prevail during the next couple of days as a ridge holds north of the islands. Winds will shift out of the east to southeast late Friday and over the weekend, when increasing moisture moving up from the southeast will lead to an uptick in showers. Unsettled weather may develop over the islands by the middle of next week.
Northwest swell forecast to arrive late Friday into Saturday will likely generate warning level surf along smaller island north and west-facing shores by Saturday. A smaller reinforcing northwest swell will move in Sunday. This reinforcing swell will either support a weekend High Surf Advisory or continue low-end High Surf Warning conditions. High surf is expect to subside Monday. No other significant swells are expected through next Wednesday.
