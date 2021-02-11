Fit and ready to save lives? Honolulu Ocean Safety is hiring new lifeguards

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Do you know an avid water lover with the physical ability to potentially save lives? Honolulu Ocean Safety is looking to hire some new lifeguards.
They’re holding lifeguard tryouts on Feb. 26 and 27 at Ala Moana Beach Park.
Aspiring lifeguards must complete three physical tests including a 1,000-yard run and swim in under 25 minutes; a run-swim-run distance of 100 yards each in under 3 minutes; and a 400-yard rescue board paddle in under 4 minutes.
Applicants must also have a High School diploma, or GED, and have enrolled in at least one prior medical emergency training class.
Applicants must be present at 8 a.m. on the morning of tryouts.
