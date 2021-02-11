Firefighters recover body of missing 30-year-old hiker in Maili

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After more than a day of searching, firefighters on Wednesday found the body of a missing hiker off of a popular trail on Oahu’s West side.
The victim was identified as 30-year-old Tory Anne Nakayama.
She was found Wednesday around 11 a.m., 200 feet below the Maili Pillbox Trail.
Police said Nakayama was familiar with the trail and hiked the area frequently.
Authorities said she went up the trail around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Her family said that when they did not hear from her after the hike, they called for help.
Firefighters searched the area and brought-in two helicopters to help find her.
Details on the cause of death are still unknown.
