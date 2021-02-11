Episode 48: Winning Life’s Lottery with Leola Myerly

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Having a child had always been a dream for former Oahu resident Leola Myerly, but she struggled with fertility issues ― and her dreams shattered when she learned she was born without a uterus.
Today, Leola and her husband have a healthy baby boy thanks to her “match” through the Hawaii Surrogacy Center.
This week on ‘Muthaship,’ Leola explains her surrogacy journey ― from the costs and the match process through her doctors appointments and her son’s birth! She also details the steps she took to prepare her body to self-lactate so that she could breastfeed and bond with her son ― and she shares her words of reassurance and advice for all those who are also trying to start a family.
