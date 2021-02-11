Episode 48: Winning Life’s Lottery with Leola Myerly

Episode 48: Winning Life’s Lottery with Leola Myerly
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | February 11, 2021 at 11:48 AM HST - Updated February 11 at 11:48 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Having a child had always been a dream for former Oahu resident Leola Myerly, but she struggled with fertility issues ― and her dreams shattered when she learned she was born without a uterus.

Today, Leola and her husband have a healthy baby boy thanks to her “match” through the Hawaii Surrogacy Center.

This week on ‘Muthaship,’ Leola explains her surrogacy journey ― from the costs and the match process through her doctors appointments and her son’s birth! She also details the steps she took to prepare her body to self-lactate so that she could breastfeed and bond with her son ― and she shares her words of reassurance and advice for all those who are also trying to start a family.

Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.