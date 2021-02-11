DOT spokesman will join Blangiardi administration as communications director

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced that he has selected Tim Sakahara as his communications director on Thursday.
Sakahara will be leaving his position as communications director for the Hawaii Department of Transportation and will step into his new role with the City and County of Honolulu on Feb. 16.
Prior to joining HDOT in January 2015, Sakahara was an award-winning journalist for 17 years, reporting on stories in Hawaii, Califronia, Oklahoma and Oregon. His most recent stint in journalism was with Hawaii News Now, where Blangiardi served as General Manager.
“Tim Sakahara brings a very real depth and breadth of knowledge and experience in both government and media to lead our communications team,” said Mayor Blangiardi.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the community, while rejoining my former boss, Mayor Blangiardi, whom I have great respect for,” said Sakahara. “I thoroughly enjoyed my experience with HDOT and look forward to working for the City and County of Honolulu and communicating the new administration’s mission and goals to the public in a positive, transparent and effective manner.”
