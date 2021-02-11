Big Island police recover pound of meth from Pahoa home; suspect charged

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | February 10, 2021 at 4:19 PM HST - Updated February 10 at 4:19 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police say they were able to keep a substantial amount of dangerous drugs off the streets after the arrest of a Puna man on Monday.

Officers arrested and charged Jordan Kaneshiro with numerous drug offenses after conducting a narcotics search at a residence in the Ainaloa subdivision in Pahoa.

During the search, police recovered about a pound of meth along with heroin and other drug paraphernalia. Police said that the drugs are estimated to cost more than $21,000.

Officers also found more than $2,800 in cash at the property.

Kaneshiro was charged with two counts of promotion of a dangerous drug in the first degree, two counts of promotion of a dangerous drug in the third degree and drug paraphernalia.

His bail was set at $120,000.

Kaneshiro remains in custody pending his initial court appearance, scheduled for Wednesday.

