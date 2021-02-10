With its Valentine’s Dance for seniors canceled, city plans a virtual program instead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city’s annual Senior Valentine’s Dance is canceled this year, but the Parks Department is releasing a series of fun videos as part of a virtual Valentine’s program.
The videos feature love stores from Senior Club kupuna along with slideshows and more.
They’ll be available starting Feb. 12 by clicking here.
City Parks Department spokesman Nathan Serota said the video series is meant to help people feel connected even while socially distancing.
In previous years, the city has hosts hundreds of seniors for a dance at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.