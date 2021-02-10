UH’s Rico Bussey invited to 2021 NFL Scouting Combine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Now former Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Rico Bussey has been invited to the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine, Bussey announced on social media.
The former ‘Bow turned his dreams into reality after showing out at the 2021 Hula Bowl last month, snagging a game-high four catches for 61 yards — also catching the eyes of several NFL scouts who now want to see more of the Oklahoma native.
Bussey had a one year run with UH, after spending the previous three seasons at the University of North Texas, during his tenure with the ‘Bows, Bussey racked up 31 receptions for 274 yards and a touchdown while helping Hawaii win the 2020 New Mexico Bowl on Christmas Eve.
Now that Bussey’s time at Manoa is over, the wide receiver now looks to make it to the NFL through the Combine — which will look very different than in year’s past.
The NFL canceled the traditional event hosted in Indianapolis because of the ongoing pandemic, swapping it with a mostly virtual format.
Workouts and drills will be held individually at pro days on college campuses, while interviews with NFL scouts and media will be done virtually.
The new-look Scouting Combine all leads up to the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio — running April 29th through May 1st.
