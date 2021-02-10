Vaccine allows sisters to reunite to celebrate the time they have left with each other

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After so many months of distancing, a residential care home in Hawaii Kai enjoyed a breakthrough moment this week.
Thanks to the vaccine rollout, loved ones are allowed to be together at last.
After months of separation, the home held a “celebration of life” event for a resident before she passes. It’s the first time Lunalilo Home has been able to gather since the pandemic started.
“We love you,” said Sharon Inamine, gently speaking to her sister.
Awake and feeling no pain, 74-year-old JoAnn Ogawa is nearing her end, dying from cancer and dementia. Doctors thought she may slip away this past weekend.
But for now, she’s hanging on while Inamine spends hours by her side.
“This is really good. She’s got her eyes open and she’s trying to talk,” she said.
On Sunday, about two dozen staff and residents at Lunalilo Home gathered to celebrate Ogawa’s life, her family, friendships, years performing on Broadway and love of painting.
“They made this big banner and streamers all over and so it was a really beautiful celebration,” said Inamine. “She may not have been able to understand everything, but I know she could hear so that part I think was important,” she added.
The sisters last saw each other in-person two months ago while Inamine was wearing full protective gear. No hugs were allowed.
This past weekend, family came after negative COVID-19 tests. The staff gets tested weekly and 100% of the staff and residents are celebrating getting a second dose of the vaccine.
“Of course we are having this meeting via zoom and everyone is cheering. We were so excited and so happy,” said Kelika Ishol, executive director of Lunalilo Home.
Dr. Pokii Balaz, Lunalilo Home’s director of nursing, says the home follows strict protocols. She added emotional needs are important, too.
“Even though COVID is putting up all these barriers, there is a way to hold on,” said Balaz.
“We have to understand this is also end of life and though the pandemic is happening, my job is to keep all the residents safe. We also have to think about emotional, spiritual, physical and the care that JoAnn needs,” she added.
While the end of life is sad for those who care for Ogawa, there is comfort they can spend these tender moments together.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.