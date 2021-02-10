Ryan Reynolds turns to a Wahiawa latte artist to share skills in new Snapchat series

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With her incredible eye for detail, a Wahiawa latte artist will be featured in Ryan Reynold’s new social media show.
Melannie Aquino teaches the Hollywood star how to make latte art on his new Snapchat series called “Ryan Doesn’t Know.”
The Leilehua alumna first learned latte art while working a coffee shop after she moved to San Francisco for art school.
Aquino has created impressive works of art atop lattes, including koi, doughnuts, animals and even pokemon characters.
A production company reached out to her while she was furloughed during the pandemic, to see if she would be interested in being on the show.
She was astounded when she got the call but was more than happy to do it. She says Reynolds made the experience easy and enjoyable.
“I agreed and I was really nervous. But when when we started filming, he sat down in front of the camera and I sat down he was super nice. And he’s really funny. He’s really polite, and he really knew how to guide the whole conversation,” Aquino said.
“It felt more like hanging out than teaching someone how to do latte art.”
Aquino says she’s often asked if the drink is still hot after she finishes the design — and because of her quick hand, she finishes it before the drink cools.
The episode can be viewed on the Snapchat app.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.