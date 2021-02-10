Survey: Overwhelming majority of Hawaii residents plan to get COVID vaccine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An overwhelming majority of Hawaii residents plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new survey commissioned by the Hawaii Department of Health.
Of 445 Hawaii adult residents surveyed, 55% said they would get the vaccine as soon as they are eligible to receive it while 36% said that they will wait a little before receiving their vaccinations.
Adding the percentages of those willing to receive the vaccine, the survey found that 91% of participants want to get vaccinated. That’s a stark contrast to previous surveys for the state and University of Hawaii, which showed about half of residents planned to get vaccinated.
Officials say as more people are being vaccinated, interest in the vaccine is rising.
“This is a positive change in a relatively short time,” said Dr. Elizabeth Char, director of the Hawaii Department of Health, in a news release.
“As we anticipated, those who were initially hesitant about getting the vaccine are now much more comfortable as they see family, friends, co-workers and others safely receiving their first and second doses.”
The survey also showed that young adults are the least likely to get vaccinated as soon as it becomes available to them, with 35% of those under the age of 35 intending to get the vaccine.
The number rises to 51% among those between the ages of 35 and 49; 61% among those between the ages of 50 and 64; and 78% among seniors who are age 65 and above.
