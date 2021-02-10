Nearly half of residents 75 and up have gotten at least 1 dose of COVID vaccine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly half of Hawaii residents who are 75 and up have now received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.
The state said Wednesday that about 50,500 seniors who are 75 and up have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. Statewide, about 107,600 residents fall into the category.
Meanwhile, nearly 11% of the total population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
The state said that as of Wednesday, it had administered 218,997 doses of the vaccine.
That’s about 75% of all the doses ordered.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.