More Oahu drivers are renewing vehicle registrations at their local grocery store

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hoping to avoid public places and long lines at the DMV during the pandemic, many drivers have been using self-service kiosks at grocery stores.
Known as the Hawaii DMV Now self-service kiosks, these free-standing terminals operate much like ATMs and can be found at a handful of grocery stores on Oahu.
The service allows drivers to renew and print vehicle registrations instantly.
A report shows that drivers used these kiosks four times as much in 2020 than the year before, with the kiosk processing and printing 128,374 vehicle registrations and emblems on Oahu last year.
With the increase in users, the city has expanded its vehicle registration service to seven Safeway and Foodland supermarkets across Oahu, giving drivers more options to quickly register vehicles outside of city offices and normal business hours while maintaining 6 feet social distancing in public.
The city installed its first DMV Now self-service kiosks at four Safeway stores in February 2019.
The kiosks accept registration renewals up to 10 months past the expiration date. Late registrations are assessed a standard $16 fee.
The vendor’s $3 convenience fee is assessed to transactions at the kiosks, which are usually open 24/7.
Drivers can also renew a vehicle registration online or by mail.
However, these options are unable to calculate any late fees that may be due and require up to 15 business days to receive the card and emblem by mail.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.