Loved ones frantically search for any sign of missing Radford alumna in CA

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Family members are hoping any information from the public will help find a missing Radford High School alumna in California.
May Millette was last seen on Jan. 7 at her home in Chula Vista.
The mother of three who also goes by Maya was planning to celebrate her daughter’s birthday in Big Bear before she disappeared.
Over the past month, loved ones have organized multiple search parties and rallies to raise awareness of her disappearance, and seek tips that may lead to her location.
“It’s unthinkable. It’s agonizing everyday. It’s just a terrible feeling,” Richard Drouaillet, Millette’s brother-in-law, said.
“I don’t want to lose the hope that shes still OK and still with us. I know there’s a lot of possibilities that can happen, but there’s a place in my heart that shes still with us,” her sister Maricris Drouaillet said.
Her sister says detectives told her that May’s husband, Larry Millete, has retained a lawyer and is no longer cooperating with the investigation.
At this point police have not named Larry as a suspect.
