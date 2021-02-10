Lawmakers propose placing historical markers at Obama’s favorite Oahu spots

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State lawmakers introduced a bill that would install historical markers to honor former President Barack Obama.
Senate Bill 44 would provide funding to the DLNR to carry out the project.
If approved, markers would be installed at nine sites across Oahu:
- 6085 Kalanianaole Highway
- Baskin Robbins on King Street
- Island Snow in Kailua
- Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children
- Koko Crater Trail
- Noelani Elementary School
- Punahou Circle Apartments
- Punahou School
- Sandy Beach
“President Barack Obama has become a historical figure in our nation’s history and much of his success is credited to his upbringing here in Hawaii,” said state Sen. Stanley Chang, who introduced the bill.
“Placing these historical markers at significant sites special to President Obama is one way that we can honor his contributions and recognize him as a true son of Hawaii,” he said.
