84-year-old Big Island man who died in 3-car crash identified

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 84-year-old man who died in a Kailua-Kona crash on Feb. 3 has been identified as Cornell Bruce Linerud.
The incident occurred when three vehicles collided at the intersection of Kamanu Street and Oluwalu Street in Kailua-Kona.
The Hawaii Police Department responded to the crash around noon and determined that a light green Subaru SUV driven by Linerud made a left turn in front of a brown Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
The Subaru was struck on the passenger side, causing the vehicle to spin and strike a gold-colored Toyota Camry that was stopped at the intersection.
Linerud was taken to the Kona Community Hospital by a privately-owned vehicle for initial treatment and was later transported to the Queen’s Medical Center, where he died.
The 59-year-old male driver of the Toyota Tacoma and 77-year-old male driver of the Toyota Camry were not seriously injured in the crash.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.
This is the fifth traffic fatality this year on Hawaii Island compared to three at this time last year.
Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Kelsey Kobayashi at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229 or email at Kelsey.kobayashi@hawaiicounty.gov.
