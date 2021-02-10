If a caller says you need to pay for the COVID vaccine, it’s a scam

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health officials are alerting the public of new COVID-19 scams aimed at targeting kupuna.
The Department of Health says at least one person in Hawaii got a call from a person in Jamaica claiming there was only three months left to get a shot and they would have to pay $1,000.
DOH says all coronavirus vaccinations are free, and suspicious calls should be ignored and reported.
“At no time should anyone pay for the vaccine,” Dr. Elizabeth Char, director of the Hawaii Department of Health, said. “Everyone, including kupuna, will eventually have an opportunity to receive their vaccine.”
They also added that scammers may try to suggest other reasons for swindling payment out of unsuspecting patients.
Officials remind everyone that:
- No one can pay to “jump ahead of the line” and receive earlier access to a vaccination.
- No one who calls from the Hawaii State Department of Health or its trusted partners concerning the COVID-19 vaccination will ask you for a Social Security, bank account, credit card number or related personal information.
- Legitimate authorities do not ask for payment in exchange for the vaccine – just hang up.
Suspected scams can be reported by calling 808-586-7281. For more information, click here.
