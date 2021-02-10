Hawaii reports 5 new COVID deaths, 56 additional infections

Residents at 15 Craigside receive the COVID-19 vaccine. (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | February 10, 2021 at 12:08 PM HST - Updated February 10 at 12:22 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported five new COVID deaths and 56 additional infections on Wednesday, pushing the statewide total for cases to 26,584.

Two of the deaths were on Oahu, and three deaths were on Maui. The death toll in Hawaii stands at 423.

Of the 56 new cases, 42 were on Oahu, nine on Maui, and two on the Big Island. There were also three residents diagnosed out-of-state.

In the last 14 days, there have been 1,085 cases in Hawaii.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 21,423 total cases
  • 1,545 required hospitalization
  • 784 cases in the last 14 days
  • 337 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 2,203 total cases
  • 99 required hospitalization
  • 70 cases in the last 14 days
  • 53 deaths

Maui

  • 1,882 total cases
  • 105 required hospitalization
  • 225 cases in the last 14 days
  • 29 deaths

Lanai

  • 109 total cases
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 3 cases in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 25 total cases
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 cases in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 179 total cases
  • 7 required hospitalization
  • 3 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 death

Out-of-state

  • 763 total cases
  • 4 required hospitalization
  • 3 deaths

This story may be updated.

