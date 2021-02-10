Forecast: Trade winds return, more showers due over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure building north of the area will bring a return of northeast trade winds, which will continue into Friday. Expect some passing light showers mainly over the windward and mauka areas. The weekend could see an uptick in showers along with another bout of light southeast winds ahead of a cold front approaching from the northwest. This front is expected to stall west of the area early next week.
The current northwest swell will has dropped below advisory thresholds. A new larger northwest swell will arrive late Friday into Saturday with surf heights potentially reaching high surf warning levels along exposed north and west facing shores. A smaller pulse of northwest swell arriving Sunday is expected to maintain advisory level surf conditions into Monday before diminishing Tuesday.
