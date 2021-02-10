Forecast: Trade wind weather returning

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Northeast trade winds will return over the islands as high pressure builds in to the north. The winds will continue through Friday with only a few passing light showers for windward and mauka areas. Heading into the weekend, winds will become lighter and shift to east-southeast. Showers could increase early next week from moisture drawn up in the southeasterly wind flow.
At the beach, a northwest swell is expected to peak overnight and then decline by morning. For now, a high surf advisory will remain posted until 6 a.m. Wednesday for north and west shores of the smaller islands. A larger swell is expected Friday into Saturday, with surf heights getting close to warning levels, with another swell possible Sunday. A small craft advisory will also remain up overnight for most coastal waters. No other significant swells are expected over the next several days.
