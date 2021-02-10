Downed pole blocks portion of Waipahu St., closes nearby school

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An crash in Waipahu damaged two cars and brought down a power line early Wednesday, prompting officials to close a nearby school.
Authorities responded before 5 a.m.
A portion of Waipahu Street, between Peke Lane and Hianakiu Street, is shut down as the Hawaiian Electric Company makes repairs.
After the vehicle was towed away, Hawaiian Electric continued repairs by securing the electrical lines and prepping a new pole to be put into place.
The principal of Lanakila Baptist Church and School said its elementary campus is closed due to the repair work, affecting nearly 80 students. The high school campus is unaffected, however.
Authorities have not released further details about the crash.
This story will be updated.
