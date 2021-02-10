2 decades later, families of Ehime Maru victims continue to look to Hawaii for healing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Feb. 9 2001, during a demonstration of a rapid surfacing maneuver for civilians on board, the USS Greeneville nuclear submarine slammed into the Ehime Maru.
In just minutes after the collision, the Japanese fishing vessel sank in waters south of Oahu.
“The ship went down so quickly in deep waters,” said Earl Okawa, former president of the Japan-America Society of Hawaii.
The non-profit spearheaded local efforts to help the victims’ families, who rushed to Honolulu. It raised funds for their expenses and comforted them during their grief.
“We had a lot of members and other people from the community call and ask how can they help,” Okawa said.
Nine of the 35 people on board the Ehime Maru died, including four high school students from Uwajima Fisheries School.
“It was a real tragic accident,” Okawa said.
In 2002, a year after the accident, the Ehime Maru memorial was unveiled in Kakaako to pay tribute to those who were aboard the ship. The site attracts visitors from all over the world, especially from Japan.
It’s regularly maintained by volunteer groups.
“I think it’s very important that we maintain the memorial in respect and tribute to the unfortunate souls that lost their lives during the accident,” memorial co-chair Ken Saiki said.
JASH president Reyna Kaneko said although the families continue to grieve, good things have risen from the tragedy.
Ehime is a sister state to Hawaii and Uwajima City is Honolulu’s sister city in Japan. The ties extend to youth baseball tournaments and student exchange programs.
“Just last month we facilitated an exchange with Uwajima Fisheries high school students and Moanalua High School students, a virtual exchange,” Kaneko said.
Every year, relatives of the deceased attend a remembrance ceremony at the Kakaako memorial. COVID prevented that this year, but when the pandemic passes they will be back.
“We see them more often than we see our own relatives who are in Japan,” Saiki said.
“They have a true love for this place,” Kaneko said.
In the months following the accident, relations between Japan and the United States were strained. At its core was Japan’s call for an apology.
Okawa said it took representatives from Ehime prefecture to change the tone.
“They were very agreeable that we should all look to the future, not be mired in the past,” he said.
