Biden administration asks US Attorney for Hawaii Kenji Price to resign

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Biden administration has asked Kenji Price, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii, to resign.
The Hawaii U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed his resignation on Tuesday.
He is expected to leave by the end of the month, sources told Hawaii News Now.
It’s common for new presidents to replace U.S. attorneys. On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice said President Biden has begun the transition process for U.S. attorneys and that nearly all presidential appointees from the previous administration have offered their resignations.
Former President Donald Trump nominated Price in 2018. Prior to that, Price was the director of Alston, Hunt, Floyd & Ing, a large law firm in Honolulu.
President Biden is expected to make an announcement on his nominations of new U.S. attorneys.
This story will be updated.
