Woman seriously injured being ambushed by armed carjackers at stoplight

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are searching for a pair of armed carjackers who ambushed a couple in their 60s while they were stopped at a red light Sunday morning.
It happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Radford Drive.
For his safety, the 67-year-old victim asked not to be identified. He says his 63-year-old wife was rushed into surgery after the suspect clipped her as he sped off in the stolen van.
The victim said the carjacking was initiated with a fender bender.
“The car hit in the back,” he said.
He told HNN that he and his wife were on their way to the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet, where they work as vendors, when the crash happened.
“I stop. I look. And then they get out right away. Not even two seconds,” he said.
“They broke my window. They pulled the gun out. (They said) give me the key. Get out here now. I have a gun. I have a gun. Then he pulled me out.”
The victim says once the suspect was in the driver’s seat he turned his attention to his wife.
“He opened the door. He push my wife out and she fell down,” he said.
“When they drive, the tire hit her leg.”
Surveillance cameras captured what happened next.
It appears the suspect drove less than two miles from the crime scene before parking the van in a residential neighborhood on Ohenana Place. His accomplice who drove the vehicle used in the crash was nowhere in sight.
Dressed in all black, wearing gloves and a mask, the suspect was in no rush as he rummaged through the van for close to a half hour before filling up a red cooler with stolen goods and walking off.
“The back door was slightly ajar,” said Tyler.
The neighbor told HNN by the time he noticed the van, the suspect was already gone. He ended up calling 911 after getting a closer look at the vehicle.
“The driver’s side window was cracked,” he said. “And I noticed jewelry laying all over the ground.”
Meanwhile, the victim says his wife is expected to be hospitalized at least three more days.
“She’s (in) surgery,” he said. And he’s just thankful she’s still alive.
If you have any information on this crime, call Honolulu Crimestoppers at 955-8300.
