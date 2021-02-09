Woman allegedly used pepper spray in more than one retail robbery, court docs say

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - New court documents allege the woman accused of pepper spraying a Walmart employee did the same thing the day before at Target.
Danielle Kaneao, 35, allegedly rammed an Ala Moana Target employee with a dolly on Jan. 29, then pepper sprayed him and got away with a TV.
Investigators say the next day, she and Heather Tull, 29, tried to exchange stolen TV’s at the Keeaumoku Walmart, but couldn’t provide the receipts.
That’s when prosecutors say Kaneao allegedly pepper sprayed a security guard before fleeing.
She and Tull are charged with second-degree robbery. They’re due back in court on Wednesday.
