Second vaccine shots for large group of seniors could limit distribution of first doses

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It has been 21 days since kupuna 75 years and older started getting their vaccines at large distribution sites in the islands.
Those who received the Pfizer brand will begin getting their second doses this week and those who got the Moderna brand will start next week.
The CEOs of Hawaii Pacific Health and Queen’s Medical Center say giving the second dose is the priority. That’s tens of thousands of people, which could markedly limit the number of people getting their first dose ― at least for the next few weeks.
“It concerns us that we’re going to be limited to mostly doing second shots and not being able to schedule new appointments for first shots,” said HPH CEO Raymond Vara.
Dr. Jill Green, of the Queen’s Medical Center, also said they are watching the numbers.
“We are worried at this point for the next three weeks,” Green said.
Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Josh Green is hopeful that the federal government will start sending more vaccines to the islands. He said distribution should ramp up even more in early March.
Until then there could be fewer appointments for those wanting to get their first shot.
Health officials are also watching carefully as Johnson & Johnson awaits emergency use authorization on their one-dose vaccine. That is expected to dramatically ease the burden on supplies.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine provides about 60% protection, but keeps infections under control to prevent the most severe cases of COVID-19.
