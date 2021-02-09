Rainbow Warrior legend Solomon Elimimian says “Aloha” to football after stellar 10-years in CFL

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Warriors football all-time leading tackler Solomon Elimimian says “Aloha” to the Canadian Football League after a Hall of Fame career up North.
In an emotional letter written for Canada’s TSN, the former ‘Bow announced his retirement from football after a 10-year run in the CFL.
Breaking into the league in 2010, Elimimian played nine seasons with the B.C. Lions before playing his final season in 2019 with the Sakatchewan Roughriders — being named Most Outstanding Rookie in 2010.
The now former linebacker finished his career playing in 133 games, tallying 833 tackles, 33 sacks, eight interceptions and nine forced fumbles.
the accolades didn’t stop at Most Outstanding Rookie, in 2014 Elimimian would win the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player Award, along with two Most Outstanding Defensive Player Awards and six CFL All-Star honors.
As a senior, Elimimian was a key contributor to UH’s historic 2008 campaign, racking up 121 tackles and four sacks earning WAC co-Defensive Player of the Year — Eliminian still holds the UH record for most tackles in a career with 434.
In 2020, the Los Angeles native became the president of the CFL Players Association and will continue to hold that position going forward.
