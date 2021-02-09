Negligent homicide investigation opened following deadly Big Island crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island police have opened a negligent homicide investigation days after a deadly crash in Mountain View.
On Monday, police identified the victim as 54-year-old Aaron Sombrio.
Police say he was walking on Kahikopele Road when a truck hit him last week Wednesday. Sombrio was eventually transported to the Queen’s Medical Center for further treatment where he later died.
Any witnesses to the crash are being asked to submit tips by calling Hawaii Island CrimeStoppers at 961-8300.
