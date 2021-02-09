Kaiser Permanente to offer COVID vaccines in upcoming weekend clinic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite supply and demand concerns over the coronavirus vaccine, another mass vaccination clinic will take place this weekend.
Kaiser Permanente says there is enough supply on hand for hundreds of appointments this week leading up to a vaccination event on Saturday at their Mapunapuna Medical Office.
Doses will be administered to kupuna 75 years and older, regardless if they are Kaiser members or not.
Appointments are required. Kaiser members can click here to make an appointment. Non-Kaiser Permanente members should click here.
Appointments can also be made via phone by calling 808-432-2000 (TTY 711), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kaiser Permanente says so far, they’ve administered more than 24,000 doses of the vaccine.
