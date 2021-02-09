Here’s what you should know about COVID-19 vaccinations, island by island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State health officials said vaccines clinics are struggling with short supply, but there are a number of opportunities for folks in the Phase 1B category to make appointments across the islands.
Here’s what you need to know, island by island:
Right now, Oahu is in the early portion of Phase 1B. That means prioritizing people who are 75 and up. Essential workers, like teachers, are also being vaccinated at some locations.
There are two mass vaccination sites prioritizing kupuna: One at the Blaisdell, run by the Queen’s Health Systems, and one at Pier 2, run by Hawaii Pacific Health.
Oahu is still experiencing a shortage of vaccine supply, which means HPH and Queen’s are limiting appointments so they can ensure people get their second dose.
Getting an appointment might be difficult and you may want to consider trying more than one location.
A mass vaccination event will be held Saturday at the Kaiser Permanente Mapunapuna Medical Office. Members and non-members alike can sign up if they are 75 and up.
Meanwhile, Adventist Health Castle in Windward Oahu is now vaccinating essential workers, as well as kupuna.
For any of those locations, you will have to register for an appointment.
You don’t need to be a member of those hospitals.
The people in the next phase of the state’s vaccination plan include people aged 65 to 74, people with high risk medical conditions and other essential workers.
According to the state’s latest data, more than 105,000 shots have been administered on Oahu and 202,000 statewide.
Hawaii’s major hospitals are concentrating on kupuna, but there are vaccination hubs focusing on community members.
Besides kupuna, essential government workers, frontline medical workers, and first responders are also getting their shots on Hawaii Island.
Signup at the three major hospitals for kupuna is available online at each of their websites as well as through call lines.
The state Department of Health has also begun the process of reaching out to essential frontline workforce, beginning with the energy, transportation and education sectors.
County officials said more guidance will be provided when more vaccine comes.
DOH has sites at Kona Aquatic Center, Waiakea Recreation Center and the Hilo Civic Parking Lot. There is also the Bay Clinic, KTA, West Hawaii Community Health Center and the Hamakua Kohala Health Center.
All sites require registration.
If you need help by phone, you can call the Hawaii County District Health Office at (808) 300-1120.
According to the county’s website, in the coming days, availability in clinics will open to other essential workers and kupuna 65 years and older.
On Maui, most sites are only scheduling second doses of the vaccine due to the supply shortage, which is impacting the whole state.
County officials said for the next few weeks there will be limited first shots for health care workers and those 75 and up.
They said they wanted to make sure there’s enough vaccine for everyone to get their second dose.
Officials with Maui Memorial said they will begin to give the first dose to some priority individuals who had their appointment canceled in January because of the shortage. Maui Health contacted them directly.
They hope more slots will open up next week.
Even though new appointments are hard to come by on Maui, officials urge folks to monitor their website for more information.
DOH held a drive-in clinic at the University of Hawaii Maui College just before Christmas. They plan to do more of those when supply increases.
Meanwhile, Molokai is already in Phase 1C. The island is offering shots to people 65 and older, and those with medical conditions.
Molokai has received 1,500 doses, according to the Queen’s Health Systems. It could be the first island to inoculate all willing residents.
DOH health officials said on Lanai, they are doing closed PODS with support from Lanai Health Center and Straub Clinic. They’re focusing on the most vulnerable.
If you need more information, the Maui District Health Office’s number is 808-984-8200.
According to the most recent data from the DOH, more than 14,000 people have been vaccinated on Maui.
Health officials said that because Kauai is smaller, the vaccine rollout has been able to reach more groups of people.
Essential workers such as USPS employees, teachers, public transit workers, farmers, grocery store workers and more are eligible to get the vaccine.
They have been receiving the vaccine in PODS run by the Kauai District Health Office at the Kauai War Memorial Convention Center.
If you think you qualify for the vaccine as an essential worker on Kauai, you can register online.
That website is also where kupuna would go.
The Kauai Agency on Elderly Affairs can help folks who need help with online registration their number is (808) 241-4470.
Folks 75 and older are receiving vaccinations at the three Kauai hospitals.
Pre-registration is required at all sites.
County officials said more than 14,000 people have received a dose in Kauai.
They said all of their sites have the capacity to offer more vaccinations when the supply increases.
They plan to move into Phase 1C when supply allows.
