Hawaii’s own Bretman Rock stars in his own MTV reality series

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii YouTube sensation and beauty vlogger Bretman Rock now has his own reality series.
“MTV’s Following: Bretman Rock” premiered Monday on MTV’s YouTube channel.
“I literally could go on and on about how MTV raised me,” he said.
The series is an unfiltered day-in-the-life look at Bretman and co-stars his family and friends. It’s humorous but also shows Bretman’s struggle coming to grips with his father’s death.
The 22-year-old is used to creating content, but this time the final say was out of his hands.
“I haven’t even watched the first episode and/or the trailer, so I don’t know what’s going to be on the show,” he said. “My relationship with MTV is great.
“I’m sure they’re not going to put anything out there that I wouldn’t, hopefully not.”
The back story is Bretman’s renovation of a new house, so he’s got an oceanfront rental on Oahu’s west side. Most of the show is shot on the property.
“We really tried our best to show my life, but also not as much of the island because of obviously COVID,” he said.
Bretman was destined for the spotlight. His TikTok, Instagram and YouTube posts attract millions of viewers. His early videos went viral when he was still a student at Campbell High School.
“I was literally making ‘MTV Cribs’ videos in my high school classes. When I say I manifested this thing, I genuinely manifested this thing,” he said.
Bretman now splits time between a home in Los Angeles and Hawaii.
“My heart and my content will always belong in Hawaii. I think that’s what makes Bretman Rock special. I feel that’s what makes me authentic,” he said.
He’s always been a fan of reality TV.
“I was watching reality shows when I was like six or seven years old,” he said.
Now he’s the one MTV hopes a lot of viewers will tune in to see.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.