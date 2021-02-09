Hawaii’s first-ever Space Force ‘guardians’ sworn in

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii first Space Force members were sworn in last week.
Six Air Force officers are now part of the Space Force and known as “guardians.”
Capt. Cody Felipe, Capt. Christopher Coury, Capt. Samuel Crouch, Capt. Tara Crouch, Capt. Zachary Funke and Capt. Braden Smith joined 2,400 airmen across the nation who have joined the Space Force.
The Space Force is the nation’s newest branch under the Department of Defense.
It was created in December 2019.
Having been assigned to the Air Force Research Laboratory on Maui, the officers will continue their work with Detachment 15 on Haleakala Summit, where they work on US space domain awareness.
“As a Native Hawaiian, it’s exciting to have a (Space Force) presence here,” said Felipe.
“It’s a great opportunity and exciting to be a part of history, especially for Detachment 15, as the island’s first Space Force members.”
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.