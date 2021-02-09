Hawaiian music artists come together for drive-in Valentine’s Day concert

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Seeking something fun to do on Valentine’s day? You might want to consider a drive-in concert featuring some big name Hawaiian music artists.
Aloha Stadium’s parking lot will serve as main stage on Sunday for the Moonlight Mele Valentine’s Day Concert.
The event features singer Natalie Ai Kamau’u, The Makaha Sons, Maunalua, and Sean Na’auao.
Gates to the stadium will open at 5 p.m. with the pre-show starting at 6 p.m. The concert will follow at 7 p.m.
Pre-sale tickets are $75 per vehicle. $3 from each sale will go support the Hawaii Theater Center. Tickets are available online here.
