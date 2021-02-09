Hawaii reports 37 new COVID cases, pushing statewide total to 26,531

Residents at 15 Craigside receive the COVID-19 vaccine. (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | February 9, 2021 at 12:07 PM HST - Updated February 9 at 12:13 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 37 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, pushing the statewide total for cases to 26,531.

Meanwhile, no new COVID fatalities were reported. The death toll in Hawaii stands at 418.

Of the 37 new cases, 22 were on Oahu, three on Maui, and three on the Big Island. There were also three residents diagnosed out-of-state.

In the last 14 days, there have been 1,127 cases in Hawaii.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 21,383 total cases
  • 1,531 required hospitalization
  • 845 cases in the last 14 days
  • 335 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 2,201 total cases
  • 99 required hospitalization
  • 69 cases in the last 14 days
  • 53 deaths

Maui

  • 1,873 total cases
  • 104 required hospitalization
  • 245 cases in the last 14 days
  • 26 deaths

Lanai

  • 109 total cases
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 1 case in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 25 total cases
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 cases in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 179 total cases
  • 7 required hospitalization
  • 3 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 death

Out-of-state

  • 761 total cases
  • 4 required hospitalization
  • 3 deaths

