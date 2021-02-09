Hawaii Island Mayor Mitch Roth slowly returns to work after heart attack recovery

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth is slowly returning to the office following a heart attack last month.
In the latest update provided Monday, county officials said doctors gave Roth clearance to return to work on a limited, part-time basis on Feb. 3. He’s been working from home on a minimal basis, and the county says he is expected to take on his full workload in the coming weeks.
“I’m excited and, more importantly, ready to be back,” Mayor Roth said. “I feel much better and look forward to hitting the ground running.”
During his absence, Hawaii County Managing Director Lee Lord served as acting mayor.
“Our staff in the Mayor’s office has done af antastic job ensuring that none of our projects or initiatives missed a beat in my absence, and I couldn’t feel more supported throughout my recovery,” Roth added. “The aloha and prayers from the community were truly felt, and I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this community, island, and county.”
For the time being, Roth will continue to work in office and from home until returning to the office full-time at a later date.
