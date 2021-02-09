Former Navy commander living with guilt apologizes for a deadly tragedy 20 years ago

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Feb. 9 is the anniversary of the Ehime Maru tragedy and the former commander of the US submarine has written a heart-wrenching letter to the victim’s families.
Retired US Navy Commander Scott Waddle said he hopes the families of those who died on the Ehime Maru, Uwajima Fisheries High School training vessel will read the open letter and understand he hasn’t forgotten what happened at sea.
“I remember standing there at the center of the control room when we heard the first bang and the submarine shuttered,” said Waddle. “Ship went down in ten minutes so fast.”
Waddle was in command of the USS Greenville On February 9th, 2001 when the sub accidentally ripped through the underbelly of the Ehime Maru that killed 9 people on board.
After returning to Pearl Harbor, Waddle was overcome with guilt.
“And I thought about going in and killing my daughter, Ashley, then 13, and my wife, they were in bed sleeping it, it’d be ugly, horrible, but then I’d kill myself,” said Waddle.
“Because I saw myself going to jail, losing my military retirement pay pension, we didn’t have savings, we didn’t have equity and a house, I leave my daughter and my wife without a source of income.”
Over the years, Waddle has met with some of the families, but for the 20th anniversary of the fatal crash, he has written an 8-page letter to the families of the victims.
He apologizes and makes it clear that he was solely responsible for the incident.
The retired Navy commander also explains how he wanted to apologize to them in person 20 years ago but was denied by a Public Affairs Officer.
“That if I had been given the chance to get to meet the families to bow before them, to atone for my actions to show the remorse and that I was sorrowful, it would have immediately diffused what was great anger and hatred and disdain for me,” said Waddle.
Waddle also pointed out his first apology that was given through a press release drafted by his Navy and civilian attorneys. He questioned the word “regret” being used instead of “apologize.”
“And so, when that press release went out, man, it was like throwing gasoline on a fire,” recalled Waddle. “The families were fuming, rightfully so.”
After receiving an official reprimand and an honorable discharge, Waddle says he’s struggled for years with night terrors and reckless decisions.
But for the past 20 years, he has written a book and made speeches about his journey.
“And I share this with large audiences that despite whatever horrific challenges you face, in your life, the despair, the hopelessness, whatever, there’s always a chance to get through it,” said Waddle.
He only recently found a way to forgive himself with the help of a therapist.
“And it finally happened this year, just because I forgave myself doesn’t mean I forget that I don’t carry the grief or the burden,” said Waddle. “But at least now, it doesn’t consume me like a cancer, as it did for 19 years.”
