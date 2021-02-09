Former Konawaena star Chanelle Molina signs with WNBA’s Indiana Fever

“It has taken a lot of hard work, dedication and patience to get here. The WNBA has always been the goal, therefore I accepted and fell in love with the process to get here! There are not many Filipino women in the WNBA, so this is for the progress of women’s basketball all over the world.” Molina said on Instagram. “I will celebrate this success and accomplishment, but it’s back to helping my team overseas win in the morning. Thank you Indiana Fever for this opportunity. See you all soon!”