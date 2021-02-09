Former Konawaena star Chanelle Molina signs with WNBA’s Indiana Fever

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Konawaena basketball star Chanelle Molina is headed to the WNBA, after signing a training camp contract with the Indiana Fever, team officials announced on Monday.
The Kona native went undrafted in the 2020 WNBA draft, playing overseas in Sweden with the Norrkoping Dolphins — averaging 18.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 34.1 minutes per game.
Molina’s performance overseas caught the eye of Fever head coach Marianne Stanley, who had high praise for the guard after the signing.
“Chanelle recorded an excellent career at Washington State in the very challenging Pac-12 Conference. She is a skilled and versatile guard who will bring high energy and competitiveness to our training camp,” Head Coach Marianne Stanley said in a statement. “She is having a great year overseas in Sweden this season because of how she has continued to improve.”
Before moving to Sweden, the 22-year-old was a standout at Washington State University where she averaged 12.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4 assists — leading the Cougs in a number of statistics as a senior during the 2019-20 campaign.
A 2016 graduate of Konawaena High School, she helped the Wildcats win two HHSAA Division I girl’s basketball state championships, while earning three Hawaii Gatorade Girl’s Basketball Player of the Year Awards during her prep career.
Molina took to social media to voice her excitement to chase her WNBA dreams and represent her Filipino culture.
“It has taken a lot of hard work, dedication and patience to get here. The WNBA has always been the goal, therefore I accepted and fell in love with the process to get here! There are not many Filipino women in the WNBA, so this is for the progress of women’s basketball all over the world.” Molina said on Instagram. “I will celebrate this success and accomplishment, but it’s back to helping my team overseas win in the morning. Thank you Indiana Fever for this opportunity. See you all soon!”
The details and terms of her contract have not been disclosed, per team policy.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.