Forecast: Cold front leaving behind brisk winds, drier conditions, chilly temps

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fast-moving cold front will sweep down the island chain through Tuesday, bringing a relatively short period of widespread clouds and showers, and a chance for thunderstorms.
Cool and breezy northerly winds will strengthen after the front passes, bringing low clouds and a few showers to northern exposures.
Winds will become moderate trade winds Wednesday through Friday, bringing gradually increasing windward showers.
Southeast winds may bring a further increase in moisture starting next weekend.
Guidance shows moisture increasing further early next week as another mid-level low induces a surface trough over the islands, potentially fueling more widespread showers.
The next northwest swell will peak Tuesday afternoon to Tuesday night. Surf heights are expected to rise into advisory levels along most north and west of the smaller islands from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.
A new long-period northwest swell will rise quickly on Friday. Surf heights will likely reach high surf warning levels late Friday through Sunday.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.