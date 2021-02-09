Forecast: Cold front leaving behind brisk winds, drier conditions and chilly temperatures

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fast-moving cold front will sweep down the island chain through Tuesday, bringing a relatively short period of widespread clouds and showers, and a chance for thunderstorms. Cool and breezy northerly winds will strengthen after the front passes, bringing low clouds and a few showers to northern exposures. Winds will become moderate trade winds Wednesday through Friday, bringing gradually increasing windward showers. Southeast winds may bring a further increase in moisture starting next weekend. Guidance shows moisture increasing further early next week as another mid-level low induces a surface trough over the islands, potentially fueling more widespread showers.