Cold front sweeping through, followed by breezy and cool weather

A cold front will move quickly down the island chain overnight into Tuesday, bringing a short period of clouds and showers and a chance of thunderstorms from Oahu through the Big Island. Cool and breezy north winds will follow the front, with some low clouds and showers for northern slopes. Trade winds will return Wednesday through Friday, with showers returning to windward and mauka areas.
Besides rain, the front has very cold air aloft, with the freezing level below 10,000 feet. That means that we could have wintry weather for the Haleakala summit, along with the summit areas of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, so all three peaks are under a winter weather advisory. Haleakala could get about an inch of snow, while the Big Island summits could get three inches. Winds will also gust to 35 miles per hour at all three summits.
It’s also getting busy on the ocean, with a small craft advisory for all Hawaiian coastal waters due to strong winds and high seas. A high surf advisory is also posted for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui for a swell that will peak late in the day Tuesday. Another even larger swell is expected Friday night, with a reinforcing swell possible early Sunday.
