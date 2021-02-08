Cold front sweeping through, followed by breezy and cool weather

Besides rain, the front has very cold air aloft, with the freezing level below 10,000 feet. That means that we could have wintry weather for the Haleakala summit, along with the summit areas of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, so all three peaks are under a winter weather advisory. Haleakala could get about an inch of snow, while the Big Island summits could get three inches. Winds will also gust to 35 miles per hour at all three summits.