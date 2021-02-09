A cardboard cutout at Super Bowl LV held special meaning for a Hawaii cancer survivor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Super Bowl LV proved to be a historic event for a number of reasons ― but above all, it happened in the midst of a pandemic.
Because of crowd restrictions and safety concerns, the NFL allowed only 22,000 fans into Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium. Among the faces in the seats, a Kailua resident who made the trip to Florida — sort of.
“The biggest stadium I’ve ever been in for football was Aloha Stadium,” Robin Makapagal said. “I’ve been to Dodger Stadium, but I’ve never been in a huge NFL stadium in all my born days.”
That all changed on Super Sunday when a cardboard cutout of her found a seat at the stadium. It was part of an initiative between the NFL and American Cancer Society who put out a call to survivors.
“It was this partnership,” Makapagal said. “It was about survivorship and I thought okay, I can do this. So I did it and lo and behold, there I was.”
Makapagal was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma in 2017 and cancer has devastated her family, beginning with her father.
“I didn’t even know we had a cancer history in our family and diagnosis to death was 11 months for him and it was rough,” Makapagal said. “Then two years later, my mother was diagnosed, I had no idea. She was diagnosed in February of 1994 and they gave her 11 months.”
Makapagal has made it her life’s work to fight the disease and raise awareness.
She’s instrumental in Kamehameha Schools’ annual Relay For Life and is involved with the ACS.
The cutout is not just any souvenir. She feels it serves as a ray of light for survivors, but a confirmation of her calling, as it was discovered in its seat by her former student at Kamehameha.
“What are the odds that he would find my picture in the stadium,” Makapagal said. “This is like one of those divine things that happens and I’m just stoked. That’s such an old person’s word, but I’m totally stoked that this happened.”
The cardboard doppleganger is on its way from Tampa to Hawaii and Makapagal says it will be prominently featured in her home because it symbolizes the journey of a lifetime.
“One person surviving is kind of an encouragement to others, it’s not always a death sentence, you can survive cancer,” Makapagal explained. so I thought, okay, here we go. I was so crazy excited, I was dropping things. I lost my car keys. I was so excited because we haven’t had a lot of good news, so this really was.”
