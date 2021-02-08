With safety on the forefront, Hawaii celebrates Super Bowl Sunday differently as pandemic concerns linger

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Super Bowl Sunday is one of the busiest days of the year for sports bars and although capacity was limited, safety protocols were in place.
At Dave and Busters, only five guests were allowed per table, hand sanitizers were on deck in different parts of the venue, gloves were available for those who wanted to use them in the game room.
They also have full-time cleaners in the gaming area.
Kendra Murray, senior corporate sales manager of Dave and Busters said reservations for a table in their sports lounge on Sunday quickly booked up.
“It was nowhere near what we were used to so luckily we were overly prepared for today,” said Murray. “And we had all of our A-game staff on and I think that really made a big difference with our guests.”
Pitch Sports Bar in Kaka’ako also saw a wave of football fans ready to catch the action.
“We took reservations only, we’ve been booked for at least a week before the game started,” said Bartender of Pitch Sports Bar, Tiffany Dela Cruz.
Dela Cruz said they too had indoor and outdoor seating, 50% capacity limit, tables set up six feet apart and they also required masks to be worn when you leave your seat.
While some people chose to go to a bar to catch the big game.
“I just wanted a sense of normalcy,” Clifford Cruz of Kaka’ako. “It’s 2021, we had a whole lockdown in 2020 and so for me I just wanted to come out and feel normal again.”
Others decided to watch it in the comfort and safety of their homes like long-time Kansas City Chiefs fan, Bob Ballard.
“Last year when they were in the Super Bowl, we went down to one of the local sports bars with the Chiefs Kingdom Hawaii chapter,” said Ballard. “We wish we could do that this year, but we’re kind of doing that via Zoom as much as we can, trying to get together with friends online and be virtual, stay safe.”
