UH basketball’s Justin Webster named Big West Conference Player of the Week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a nearly shooting a perfect weekend — the Rainbow Warriors’ Justin Webster was named the Big West Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.
Over the two-game stretch against Cal Poly, the sophomore combined for 38 points, only missing two shots against the Mustangs in UH’s weekend sweep.
The co-captain would hit 13-of-15 from the floor, along with making 8 of his 9 shots from beyond the arc and not to mention 9 rebounds, two assists and two steals as the cherry on top.
This is the Texas native’s first weekly conference honor of his career and the ‘Bows first player selected for an award this season.
Hawaii is on a hot streak, coming off of three straight home victories, looking to keep the momentum going as Big West top dogs UC Santa Barbara come to Manoa for a two-game weekend series.
Game one set for Friday at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Spectrum Sports.
