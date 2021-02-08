Saint Louis alumni, WSU quarterback Jayden De Laura suspended after arrest on suspicion of DUI

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Washington State University and former Saint Louis quarterback Jayden De Laura was suspended from the Cougar football program after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence over the weekend.
Multiple local news outlets were told by Pullman police that the former Crusader was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign and going the wrong way on a one-way street.
Once stopped, De Laura performed a sobriety test and police determined that they had probable cause to book De Laura on suspicion of a DUI.
According to police, the Honolulu native refused to take a breathalyzer test and was driving without a license.
Washington State officals confirmed to local media that De Laura was suspended from the team indefinitely after being released from police custody over the weekend.
De Laura started four games for the Cougs in 2020, throwing for 886 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions — he was also named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for his season-opening performance against Oregon State.
Wazzu would finish 1-3 in the shortened pandemic season, with the former Crusader expected to compete for the starting signal caller job in 2021 with graduate transfer Jarrett Guarantano.
