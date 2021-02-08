LIST: Here’s a look at what city services are operating on Presidents’ Day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Feb. 15 is Presidents’ Day.
City offices, satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed for the holidays.
TheBus will operate on a Saturday schedule. For more information, click here.
Here’s a look at what else will be open or closed:
- The Honolulu Zoo, parks and botanical gardens and municipal golf courses will be open.
- The Blaisdell Center box office will be closed, and the People’s Open Markets will not be held.
- Trash will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.
Parking will be restricted in Lanikai over the three-day holiday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
