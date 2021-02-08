LIST: Here’s a look at what city services are operating on Presidents’ Day

City and County of Honolulu Presidents Day holiday schedule (Source: Jonathan Saupe)
By HNN Staff | February 8, 2021 at 12:43 PM HST - Updated February 8 at 12:43 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Feb. 15 is Presidents’ Day.

City offices, satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed for the holidays.

TheBus will operate on a Saturday schedule. For more information, click here.

Here’s a look at what else will be open or closed:

  • The Honolulu Zoo, parks and botanical gardens and municipal golf courses will be open.
  • The Blaisdell Center box office will be closed, and the People’s Open Markets will not be held.
  • Trash will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.

Parking will be restricted in Lanikai over the three-day holiday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park, metered parking lots and meters on specific Waikiki streets. For the full list of Waikiki streets, click here.

