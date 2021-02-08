Hawaii reports 33 new COVID cases, pushing statewide total to 26,500

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 33 new COVID-19 cases Monday, pushing the statewide total for cases to 26,500.
Meanwhile, no new COVID fatalities were reported. The death toll in Hawaii stands at 418.
Of the 33 new cases, 21 were on Oahu, seven on Maui, and three on the Big Island. There were also two residents diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 1,165 cases in Hawaii.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 21,361 total cases
- 1,531 required hospitalization
- 845 cases in the last 14 days
- 335 deaths
- 2,198 total cases
- 99 required hospitalization
- 69 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 1,870 total cases
- 104 required hospitalization
- 245 cases in the last 14 days
- 26 deaths
- 109 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 25 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 179 total cases
- 7 required hospitalization
- 3 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 758 total cases
- 4 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
