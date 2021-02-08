Forecast: Cold front approaching with possible thunderstorms

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light and variable winds with cool, dry, and stable conditions will prevail into Monday. A front will quickly move across the islands late Monday through Tuesday, bringing showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cool, breezy, and rather dry north winds will build in behind the front, followed by returning trade winds on Wednesday. Trade winds will weaken and may shift out of the southeast next weekend.