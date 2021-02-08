Forecast: Another cold front on the horizon

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cool and dry conditions are expected during much the day Monday with light and variable winds. A front will move down the island chain, starting with Kauai late Monday afternoon or early evening. It will then move over Oahu and Maui County Monday night, then pass over the Big Island Tuesday.
A trough driving the front will bring a lot of instability, resulting in a threat of thunderstorms with the frontal passage and showesr spreading over all areas of most islands. It could also bring another short-lived spell of winter weather to the summits of Haleakala on Maui, and Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on the Big Island.
Cool, dry and breezy north winds will follow the front, and then we’ll finally get a return of east-northeast trade winds Wednesday. However, it will remain cool and quite dry with temperatures about 2 to 5 degrees below normal. More normal temperatures and windward showers are expected by Thursday or Friday.
In surf, the current northwest and north swells are on the way down, but a new large northwest swell is expected to start building Monday night and shift out of the north as it peaks Tuesday, at or near advisory-level heights for north and west-facing shores. Another large northwest swell is expected Friday night, and then again next Sunday.
