CVS moves on to next phase: Vaccinating the public at select Longs Drugs stores

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - CVS reported that patients in about 45 skilled nursing facilities and long-term care homes in Hawaii have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The company said it has already administered more than 10,000 shots in Hawaii and are now working to administer second doses at the same sites.
Starting Thursday, CVS will also begin vaccinating people at seven Longs Drugs stores in Hawaii.
CVS said that this is all part of an 11-state rollout across roughly 335 CVS Pharmacy locations.
Approximately 4,400 doses will be available at Hawaii locations to start.
Locations include Honolulu and Kaneohe on Oahu; Kahului on Maui; Kapaa on Kauai; and Hilo on Hawaii Island. CVS did not provide specifics on which pharmacies but said it would expand as more supply becomes available.
In order to register for the vaccine, patients must meet state guidelines. Hawaii is currently in Phase 1B, meaning that only adults 75 and older and frontline essential workers are able to get the vaccine.
Patients interested in getting the vaccine can register by going to CVS.com or through the CVS pharmacy app, starting on Tuesday. Walk-ins are not allowed.
